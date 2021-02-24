Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 766,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,497,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.12 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

