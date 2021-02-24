CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 221.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705,605 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for 2.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.45% of CEMEX worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

NYSE CX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

