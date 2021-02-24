Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 7.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.25. 651,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,152,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

