Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.
- 2/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$9.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$12.75 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$8.00 to C$11.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 1/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.25.
- 1/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$5.00 to C$9.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.53. 6,754,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.44%.
