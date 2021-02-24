Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

2/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$9.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$8.00 to C$11.00.

1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.25.

1/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$5.00 to C$9.00.

1/5/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.53. 6,754,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.44%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

