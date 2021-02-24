Centaur Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $650,765.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00495090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00066874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00080741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00477498 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

