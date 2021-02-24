Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.9% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.10. 10,863,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 8,742,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
