CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

