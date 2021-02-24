CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CNP opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.