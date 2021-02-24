Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Down to $265.00

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46), but opened at GBX 253 ($3.31). Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 186,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £453.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total value of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45). Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,000 shares of company stock worth $241,820,000 over the last 90 days.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

