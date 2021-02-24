Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.53

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 80406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after buying an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 1,289,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.