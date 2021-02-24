Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of Ceridian HCM worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.