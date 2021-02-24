Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Mark J. Erceg Acquires 10,655 Shares

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 3,668,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,436. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,982,000 after purchasing an additional 453,604 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

