CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $59.12 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. CertiK has a total market cap of $59.12 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,264,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,041,102 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

