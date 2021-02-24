CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.09. Approximately 301,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 411,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,009.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.