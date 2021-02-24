CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 124,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 171,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.