Chainlink (LINK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $27.33 or 0.00054285 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.17 billion and approximately $2.64 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00723725 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00059989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039170 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,509,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.