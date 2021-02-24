ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) vs. Kiwibox.Com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) Head-To-Head Survey

Kiwibox.Com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiwibox.Com and ChannelAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwibox.Com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 5.33 $3.48 million $0.15 158.93

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwibox.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwibox.Com and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwibox.Com N/A N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kiwibox.Com and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwibox.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Kiwibox.Com.

Risk and Volatility

Kiwibox.Com has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Kiwibox.Com on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiwibox.Com

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

