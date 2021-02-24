CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.56, but opened at C$0.50. CHAR Technologies shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 44,862 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

About CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

