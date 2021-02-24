Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.48 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.08 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,097,969 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of £31.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

