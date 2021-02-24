Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $668.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $6.26 on Wednesday, reaching $609.03. 61,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,722. The company has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.20 and a 200-day moving average of $627.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

