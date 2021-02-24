ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0897 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 61.2% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $452,310.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00507443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00082349 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.88 or 0.00487067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073361 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

