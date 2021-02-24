Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,009,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $171.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

