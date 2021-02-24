Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $333.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

