Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,784,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

