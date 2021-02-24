Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,982 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $503.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.21 and a 200-day moving average of $352.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.24 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

