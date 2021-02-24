Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,555,718 in the last quarter.

SI stock opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

