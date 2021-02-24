Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

