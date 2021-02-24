Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.