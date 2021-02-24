Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

COP opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.