Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock worth $134,714,295. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

