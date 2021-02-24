Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.33 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 6,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,685.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,433,612.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

