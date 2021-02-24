Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.