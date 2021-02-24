Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

