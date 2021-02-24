Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Roche by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

