Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

