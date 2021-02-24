Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,381,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.