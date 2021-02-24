Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.22. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

