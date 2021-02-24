Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,416.24 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,464.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,334.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

