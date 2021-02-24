Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 657 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.