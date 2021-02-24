Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

