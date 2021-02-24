Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

