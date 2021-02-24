Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

