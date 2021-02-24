Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,504 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

