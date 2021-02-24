Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,491 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.