Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PDC Energy worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

