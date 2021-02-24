Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Oxford Industries worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

