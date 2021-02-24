Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

ORCL opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

