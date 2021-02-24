Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NVT opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

