ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0026 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $155,480.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,373.01 or 0.99504884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00140546 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003757 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.