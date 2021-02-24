Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.53. 3,633,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,509,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
