Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.53. 3,633,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,509,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

